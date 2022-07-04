Robertson allowed a run on two hits and a walk over one inning to blow the save Monday against the Brewers. He struck out three.

Robertson has been mostly outstanding this year with a 1.95 ERA and 44 strikeouts across 32.1 innings, but he does now have four blown saves in 15 opportunities. He loaded the bases Monday via a single, double and hit batter, then walked Christian Yelich to force in a run and tie the game at 2-2. Robertson should still stick in the closer role for the Cubs, though he's a potential trade candidate before the deadline next month and could shift to a setup role on a new team.