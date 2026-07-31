Cubs' Jacob Webb: Records win Thursday

Webb (4-2) worked around a hit to toss 1.1 scoreless innings and earn the win in Thursday's 4-2, 10-inning victory over the Cardinals.

Webb worked the bottom of the ninth inning in a 2-2 game and managed to force the game into extra innings. He then picked up the win when the Cubs scored twice in the top of the 10th. Webb has been effective out of Chicago's bullpen this year with a 2.64 ERA and 55 strikeouts across 47.2 innings. With Daniel Palencia (elbow) still on the injured list, Webb has a pathway to saves in the short term, though Trent Thornton is also in the mix. It remains to be seen how Chicago approaches things when Palencia returns, but Webb has given the team another reliable end-game option if needed.