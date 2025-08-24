Taillon was removed from Sunday's 4-3 win over the Angels in the fifth inning with left groin tightness, Patrick Mooney of The Athletic reports.

Taillon tossed five innings, allowing one run on three hits, while striking out three batters on his way to a win Sunday. The right-hander departed after just 62 pitches though, which is now understood to have been the result of groin discomfort. Taillon called the injury a "small cramp" in his left groin, per Bruce Levine of 670TheScore.com, and manager Craig Counsell described the decision to remove him from the game as precautionary. Taillon can be considered day-to-day for the time being, and his next projected start would tentatively be set for Saturday in Colorado.