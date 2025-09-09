With Jameson Taillon (groin) set to rejoin Chicago's rotation Wednesday, Assad is likely to return to the bullpen, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.

Assad has made five starts for the Cubs this year after recovering from a strained oblique, turning in a 4.62 ERA and 1.26 WHIP across 25.1 innings. However, Taillon's imminent return leaves Chicago with a full rotation that also includes Shota Imanaga, Cade Horton, Matthew Boyd and Colin Rea. Assad pitched well in a swing role back in 2023, when he compiled a 3.05 ERA and 1.23 WHIP over 109.1 innings, which included 10 starts and 22 relief appearances. The righty will likely once again give the Cubs some length out of the bullpen, and he's capable of making a spot start if needed.