The Orioles released Snelten on Tuesday, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.

Snelten was a member of the Orioles' 40-man roster for a two-week stretch last season but never made any appearances for the big-league club before being outrighted to Triple-A Norfolk. The lefty didn't impress during his time in the International League with a 5.52 ERA and 1.96 WHIP in 29.1 innings, which likely influenced the team's decision to cut ties.

