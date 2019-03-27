D.J. Snelten: Cut loose by Baltimore
The Orioles released Snelten on Tuesday, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.
Snelten was a member of the Orioles' 40-man roster for a two-week stretch last season but never made any appearances for the big-league club before being outrighted to Triple-A Norfolk. The lefty didn't impress during his time in the International League with a 5.52 ERA and 1.96 WHIP in 29.1 innings, which likely influenced the team's decision to cut ties.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Tatis Mania; most added
Heading into Western Hemisphere opening day on Thursday, we discuss Fernando Tatis Jr., most...
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, 2019 sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
The 18 biggest winners this spring
Tried to tune out spring training? Well, you may have missed some noteworthy developments....
-
Top 10 sleeper pitchers for Week 1
A shorter Week 1 allows for no two-start pitchers, so here's a look at the best one-start options...
-
March Surprise: Tatis joining Padres
The Padres continued their aggressive offseason, with top prospect Fernando Tatis reportedly...
-
Fantasy Baseball breakouts, sims, picks
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...