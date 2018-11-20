Diamondbacks' Braden Shipley: Sent outright to Triple-A
Shipley was outrighted to Triple-A Reno on Tuesday.
The 26-year-old, formerly a top pitching prospect, has fallen off the map due to poor command (4.1 career BB/9) and an inability to keep the ball in the yard (1.7 career HR/9). Shipley's pitch repertoire is decent, but the Diamondbacks ultimately decided he wasn't worth keeping on the 40-man roster over other prospects in the organization. He figures to act as an organizational depth piece, though his former prospect shine could attract other teams if they think he has potential to correct his aforementioned shortcomings.
