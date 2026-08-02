Diamondbacks' Nolan Arenado: Homers in win

Arenado went 2-for-4 with a solo home run, a walk and an additional run scored in Saturday's 12-8 win over the Guardians.

Arenado walked and scored in the seventh inning before adding a solo shot in the eighth. The veteran entered Saturday having gone hitless in six of his previous seven contests, though he's posted an .846 OPS with three home runs and 11 RBI in 15 games since the All-Star break. On the season, he's slashing .244/.323/.425 with 15 homers, 51 RBI, 51 runs scored and three steals across 406 plate appearances.