Arenado batted fourth and went 1-for-3 with a double and three RBI in Friday's spring game against Milwaukee.

Arenado's bases-loaded, two-out grounder down the third base line made it into the corner in left field and cleared the bases in the second inning. This was Arenado's second game back from the World Baseball Classic, and he's delivered five runs on two doubles from the cleanup spot. This late in spring training, a batting order tends to resemble what it might look like on Opening Day, so it appears Arenado will be in a spot to drive in runs in 2026. The 34-year-od third baseman (turns 35 in April) is looking to bounce back from two sub-par seasons with St. Louis with a fresh start in the desert.