Diamondbacks' Patrick Corbin: Overcomes injury scare
Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo said that Corbin is "feeling fine" after he took a groundball off the ring finger on his left (throwing) hand during the sixth inning of his outing Saturday against the Nationals, Matt Kelly of MLB.com reports.
Corbin said his hand went numb for a moment after the play, but after consulting with team trainers and tossing a few warmup pitches, the lefty was allowed to remain in the game. He ended up taking a no-decision in the contest, giving up three runs on seven hits and a walk while striking out seven over 6.2 innings. Unless the finger provides some unexpected complications over the next few days, Corbin will make his next start in Thursday's series finale against the Dodgers, opposing Alex Wood in that game.
