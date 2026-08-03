Dodgers' Dalton Rushing: Sent to IL with elbow strain

The Dodgers placed Rushing on the 10-day injured list Monday due to a mild elbow strain, Katie Woo of The Athletic reports.

Scratched from the lineup ahead of Sunday's loss to the Red Sox due to what the Dodgers had labeled as minor arm irritation, Rushing will wind up on the IL a day later after follow-up tests revealed the elbow strain. The fact that Rushing's injury is being classified as mild bodes well for his chances of avoid an extended absences, but at least for the next week and a half, the Dodgers will be without both of their top two backstops. With Rushing and Will Smith (neck) on the shelf, the Dodgers bolstered their catching depth by acquiring Hunter Feduccia and Ben Rortvedt in trades Monday. Feduccia will join the big club and form a catching tandem with Eliezer Alfonzo.