May left Wednesday's start against the Twins with right elbow pain, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports. He allowed no runs with two strikeouts before exiting.

May threw just 16 pitches before exiting, and his fastball was clocked at 93-95 mph before he was replaced by Dylan Covey in the second frame. May should be considered day-to-day, but a trip to the injured list is very likely for the right-hander. Assuming he does miss time, Gavin Stone could be May's replacement in the rotation over the weekend.