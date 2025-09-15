Sheehan is slated to work in a bulk relief role in Monday's game against the Phillies, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

Left-hander Anthony Banda will serve as the Dodgers' opener before handing things off to the right-handed Sheehan. Each of Sheehan's last six appearances have been traditional starts, and he's coming off one of his best outings of the season, having held the Rockies to one run while fanning nine over seven frames.