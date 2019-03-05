Bowden signed a minor-league deal with the Dodgers on Tuesday, Brandon Warne of ZoneCoverage.com reports.

Bowden returns stateside after spending two years in South Korea. The 32-year-old owns a 4.51 in 133.2 career big-league innings, though none of those innings have come since 2013. In two season with Doosan of the KBO, he recorded a 4.07 ERA, a respectable number in a high-offense environment.

More News
Our Latest Stories