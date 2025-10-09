Dodgers' Miguel Rojas: Appears off bench in Game 3
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Rojas (hamstring) grounded out as a pinch hitter in Wednesday's NLDS Game 3 loss to the Phillies.
Rojas was removed from Game 2 after aggravating a hamstring injury, but he was available off the bench for Game 3 and should be ready if called upon in Game 4. The Dodgers are going with Enrique Hernandez at third base and Alex Call in left field Thursday.
More News
-
Dodgers' Miguel Rojas: Day-to-day with tight hamstring•
-
Dodgers' Miguel Rojas: Earning more work at 2B•
-
Dodgers' Miguel Rojas: Lifts seventh homer•
-
Dodgers' Miguel Rojas: Notches fourth steal•
-
Dodgers' Miguel Rojas: Sitting after three straight starts•
-
Dodgers' Miguel Rojas: Not in Friday's lineup•