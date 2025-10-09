Rojas (hamstring) grounded out as a pinch hitter in Wednesday's NLDS Game 3 loss to the Phillies.

Rojas was removed from Game 2 after aggravating a hamstring injury, but he was available off the bench for Game 3 and should be ready if called upon in Game 4. The Dodgers are going with Enrique Hernandez at third base and Alex Call in left field Thursday.