Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said Rojas is day-to-day after exiting Monday's NLDS Game 2 win over the Phillies with hamstring tightness, Cody Snavely of DodgersBeat.com reports.

Roberts noted that Rojas' hamstring has been bothering him "for the past few weeks," and he aggravated the injury in the bottom of the sixth inning when he dove into third base to get an inning-ending forceout. Rojas is not expected to be in the lineup for Game 3 on Wednesday even if he were 100 percent, but it's unclear at this point whether he will be available off the bench.