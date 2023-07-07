Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said Friday that Syndergaard (finger) will soon head out on a minor-league rehab assignment, Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register reports.
Syndergaard passed his final side-work test Friday afternoon at Dodger Stadium with a successful three-inning simulated game. Out since early June with a finger blister -- and a 7.16 season ERA -- he'll have to show encouraging results on the farm in order to earn another chance in the Los Angeles rotation. It figures to be a lengthy rehab stint.
More News
-
Dodgers' Noah Syndergaard: Throwing session pushed back•
-
Dodgers' Noah Syndergaard: Advancing to simulated work•
-
Dodgers' Noah Syndergaard: Throws bullpen, faces hitters•
-
Dodgers' Noah Syndergaard: Will be brought back slowly•
-
Dodgers' Noah Syndergaard: Lands on IL with blister•
-
Dodgers' Noah Syndergaard: Still dealing with blister•