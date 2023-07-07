Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said Friday that Syndergaard (finger) will soon head out on a minor-league rehab assignment, Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register reports.

Syndergaard passed his final side-work test Friday afternoon at Dodger Stadium with a successful three-inning simulated game. Out since early June with a finger blister -- and a 7.16 season ERA -- he'll have to show encouraging results on the farm in order to earn another chance in the Los Angeles rotation. It figures to be a lengthy rehab stint.