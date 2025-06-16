The Dodgers announced that Ohtani (elbow) will serve as the team's starting pitcher for Monday's game against the Padres.

For the first time since making his last appearance as a pitcher with the Angels on Aug. 23, 2023 before undergoing his second career Tommy John surgery less than a month later, Ohtani will step back on an MLB mound. The Dodgers initially planned to have Ohtani throw at least one more simulated game this week before potentially clearing him to serve as a two-way player, but the right-hander reportedly pushed to resuming pitching in MLB games, and the front office and medical staffs were comfortable honoring the request, per DodgerBlue.com. Though Ohtani tossed 44 pitches over three innings in his most recent sim game this past Monday, manager Dave Roberts said that the 30-year-old will operate as an opener in his first start, according to Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register. With that in mind, Ohtani might be limited to as little as one inning Monday, and he'll likely be built up gradually over the course of multiple outings before he's capable of handling a traditional starter's workload. In the meantime, Ohtani will continue to serve as the Dodgers' everyday designated hitter on his non-pitching days. He closed out the weekend on a high note, going 3-for-3 with a walk and two runs in Sunday's 5-4 win over the Giants.