Ohtani (elbow) threw an up-down bullpen session Saturday and totaled 50 pitches, Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register reports.

Ohtani split his work evenly between two simulated innings, with this marking the most pitches he has thrown in his recovery. He still isn't throwing any breaking pitches, but he could begin to face hitters soon.

