Dodgers manager Dave Roberts told reporters that Thompson suffered a strained oblique during Saturday's game against the Yankees and will be placed on the 10-day injured list, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.
Thompson suffered the oblique strain on a checked swing, and the Dodgers had J.D. Martinez take over in left field after Thompson exited. Los Angeles will announce a corresponding move to replace the outfielder before Sunday's series finale against the Yankees.
More News
-
Dodgers' Trayce Thompson: Three hits, homer in loss•
-
Dodgers' Trayce Thompson: Returning to lineup Saturday•
-
Dodgers' Trayce Thompson: Remains sidelined Friday•
-
Dodgers' Trayce Thompson: Unavailable due to illness•
-
Dodgers' Trayce Thompson: Goes deep in win•
-
Dodgers' Trayce Thompson: Slams three homers Saturday•