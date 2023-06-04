Dodgers manager Dave Roberts told reporters that Thompson suffered a strained oblique during Saturday's game against the Yankees and will be placed on the 10-day injured list, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

Thompson suffered the oblique strain on a checked swing, and the Dodgers had J.D. Martinez take over in left field after Thompson exited. Los Angeles will announce a corresponding move to replace the outfielder before Sunday's series finale against the Yankees.