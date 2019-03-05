Fantasy Baseball Draft Prep: What matters in Spring Training? Here's what to follow

Want to get a jump on the competition? Go to the CBS Sports app on your phone, open up "Settings" and sign up for Fantasy alerts to get the latest from our Fantasy baseball team as soon as it's available.

This shouldn't be groundbreaking, and you shouldn't need me to tell you at this point, but as spring action gets underway, it bears repeating: Don't worry about spring training stats.

Should you ignore them completely? Maybe not entirely, but ... maybe! The sample sizes are tiny -- Ryan McMahon led all players with 69 spring at-bats last season -- and the level of competition is all over the place. Ozzie Albies had 70 plate appearances last spring, and a lot less than that against actual major-league caliber players. There's just too much noise in the numbers, and you might be better off not looking at a spring leaderboard once.

But that does not mean you can ignore the spring entirely and still win your Fantasy league. The results may not matter much -- Dan Vogelbach's 1.455 did not make him a viable Fantasy option in 2018 — but there's a whole lot that does. You just have to sort through the noise to find out what might actually matter. You have to focus on the process.

That's what this piece will try to help you do. Six things you absolutely should pay attention to in spring that don't count in the box scores are:

Injuries

Lineup News

Position Battles

Mechanical Changes

Velocity Readings and New Pitches



Prospects Gaining Hype

You don't necessarily want to upend your entire draft strategy because someone added a mph of velocity, or his manager suggested he may bat second instead of fifth, but you certainly need to be paying attention. Scott White's Spring Training Notes columns will be a key resource for keeping up with the day-to-day storylines, but with this piece, I want to put these six categories of spring trends/stories together, along with some examples of what we're seeing and hearing.

Note: This piece will be updated as spring goes on. The most recent update came on Feb. 27.



Injuries

This is the most obviously impactful category, and it shouldn't need much explanation. Injuries don't just keep players out of action, but they delay the process of getting ready for the season, which can lead to slow starts. And if guys return too aggressively, things can linger through the rest of the season. Even a seemingly minor issue -- Luiz Gohara's groin and ankle issues last spring -- can unexpectedly derail a season. Spring matters for the players certainly, and if they aren't 100 percent to start the season, that's a huge warning sign.

Luis Severino (Shoulder): Has been shut down until mid-March, and looks like a long shot for Opening Day. An MRI showed no damage, but Severino will be shut down for two weeks before being re-evaluated.



Clayton Kershaw (Shoulder): Kershaw threw a bullpen session Monday, and was happy with the results. He's working his way back from soreness in his own shoulder, but has been able to throw, so this is looking less concerning by the day.



Francisco Lindor (Calf): Is still on an early to mid-April timeline, but he did hit in a batting cage for the first time in recent days, as he continues to make steady progress.



Miguel Sano (Leg): Had a procedure Tuesday to help heal a cut on his lower right leg, and is out until at least May. Marwin Gonzalez will likely open the season as the everyday third baseman, and this should put Willians Astudillo into contention for a roster spot.



Mike Foltynewicz (Elbow): Is expected to begin throwing soon, and while Opening Day seems out of the question, he could be ready during the first week of the regular season.



Jimmy Nelson (Shoulder): Has been able to throw a live batting practice session. He could return to game action next week.

Andrew Heaney (Elbow): Had his most recent start pushed back due to elbow inflammation, a concern given his history. He's still throwing, so it's not a full shut down.



Notes below collected Feb. 27.



Michael Pineda (Elbow): Will make his spring debut Friday. Pineda has reportedly been throwing around 93 mph as he comes back from Tommy John surgery.



Dustin Pedroia (Knee): Hoping to debut in early March. Pedroia is basically free in drafts, but there's a reason for that.



Mike Soroka (Shoulder): Expected to begin throwing Thursday.



Shohei Ohtani (Elbow): Hitting off a tee. Could be back in the lineup as a DH by late April.



Lineup News



If nothing else, hitting higher in the order gives you more opportunities to put up numbers because you'll bat more often. Of course, there are other benefits beyond that: You get more run-producing opportunities higher in the lineup; and most teams are more likely to let players run from the leadoff spot than elsewhere. Managers will tinker in the spring, but it's worth keeping an eye on trends to see how teams are considering building their lineups.

Position Battles

Playing time is everything in Fantasy. It's more important than talent, even. And spring is the time when teams are tinkering with their roster, figuring out who will be a part of the Opening Day lineup. That lineup won't be the one they go with for the full season, but a young player with promise getting his foot in the door at the start of the season is a good way to ensure he stays in an everyday role.

Swing Changes

It might be too late for Eric Hosmer to make the changes he needs to make, but there's still time for the young guys. It's not always about putting the ball in the air, but given that doubles and homers live in the air, that's usually the kind of change we want to see. On the other hand, a change in team-wide approach through a new coaching staff could lead to less-than-desired outcomes.

Velocity Readings and New Pitches



You can take these with a grain of salt early on, as guys are still working out the kinks and tweaking things. However, a sudden velocity leap can portend a breakout, while a new pitch can unlock another level for a pitcher with a limited repertoire -- think Jack Flaherty or Tyler Glasnow. On the other side, consistent issues getting up to speed can be a warning sign for decline, or even injury.

Trevor Bauer: Ever the tinkerer, Bauer spent the offseason working on a changeup, and has been throwing that and heis fastball pretty much exclusively so far in spring, with good results. He will then work in the rest of his arsenal, which now includes *deep breath* fastball, cutter, slider, and curveball. And he already had a 2.21 ERA and 2.44 FIP last season.



Julio Urias: Reportedly hit 98 mph with his fastball in an outing earlier this week. The former top prospect is in contention for a rotation spot, and has never topped 97 mph in the majors, according to BrooksBaseball.net. It could just be a hot gun in a spring stadium, but this is a reminder that Urias was one of the better pitching prospects of the last decade before shoulder issues, and he is still somehow just 22.



Jack Flaherty: Is this a cutter? It kinda looks like a cutter, right? It's too fast to be a slider, and it looks like it has too much glove side movement to be a fastball.



Luke Weaver: Weaver spent the offseason working on his curveball, with the help of a spin-tracking Rapsodo machine. He is also planning on expanding the usage of his cutter.



Lucas Giolito: This isn't quite a new pitch, but Giolito is getting more spin on his fastball after an offseason working with weighted baseballs.

Notes below collected Feb. 27.

Zack Greinke: Was throwing 88 mph in his spring debut. That may not sound like much, but it's probably 3-4 mph harder than he was throwing at this same point last year.



Prospects Gaining Hype

These might be guys you need to file away for later, although it's obviously not out of the realm of possibility that a prospect can play his way into a starting role with a good spring. Optimism reigns this time of year, but a young guy holding his own unexpectedly with big league players can begin to accelerate the timeline for promotion.

Notes below collected Feb. 27.

Chris Paddack: Paddack allowed just one unearned run with four strikeouts over two innings his spring debut. He's been a bit of an enigma as a prospect, as the scouting reports have never quite matched the results. However, the results -- 1.82 ERA, 34.2 percent strikeout rate, 2.9 percent walk rate -- are out of this world good, and he looked excellent in his debut. His fastball looked especially tough up, and his changeup looks like a real weapon. He should see the majors sometime this season, though there is probably a hard cap on his innings around 150.



Yusei Kikuchi: A prospect for now, Kikuchi looked solid in his spring debut, and he managed to make Joey Votto look uncomfortable, no small thing. He's drawn rave reviews across the board during the spring, though he is likely to have an innings limit and be skipped in the rotation from time to time this season.



Shed Long: The Athletic's Corey Brock says Long will play in the majors, possibly this season, and has impressed in spring with the Mariners. The former Reds' farmhand hit hit .261/.353/.412 in Double-A last season, but has enough pop and speed to be an intriguing Fantasy option.

Taylor Ward: Ward looked overmatched in his time in the majors last season, but opened spring action with a grand slam



