Jack Suwinski CF PIT Pittsburgh • #65 • Age: 24 Matchups COL3, @BAL3 Rostered 69% Just as soon as Jack Suwinski began to attract attention in Fantasy Baseball circles, his bat went into hiding. But his Statcast page is still lit up like a Christmas tree, and he should bounce back with the Pirates boasting the best hitter matchups this week, including just one game against a lefty.

Jarren Duran CF BOS Boston • #16 • Age: 26 Matchups @ATL2, STL3 Rostered 55% It says something about the state of the sleeper hitter market that my second choice is scheduled for only five games. It also says something about Jarren Duran, who entered the weekend batting well over .400. I don't see how you sit him.

LaMonte Wade 1B SF San Francisco • #31 • Age: 29 Matchups WAS3, @ARI4 Rostered 18% With the way LaMonte Wade has hit lately, batting .316 (12 for 38) with five homers in his past 12 games, you can at least trust him to be in the lineup against righties. The Giants have five of those on the schedule this week, and they also happen to have the fifth-best hitter matchups.

Brett Baty 3B NYM N.Y. Mets • #22 • Age: 23 Matchups @CIN3, @WAS3 Rostered 77% Brett Baty's bat seems to be waking up, and manager Buck Showalter seems to be taking notice, giving him a start against a left-hander Wednesday. There's only one of those on the schedule this week -- with some of the righties being Luis Cessa, Trevor Williams and Jake Irvin -- so if there was ever a time for Baty to take off, this is it.

Miguel Vargas 2B LAD L.A. Dodgers • #17 • Age: 23 Matchups @MIL3, SD3 Rostered 72% Miguel Vargas looks to be heating up finally with two home runs and a four-hit game over the past week. The Dodgers' matchups are middling, but if you've been itching to use him, now is a good time, particularly in a points league.

Harold Ramirez DH TB Tampa Bay • #43 • Age: 28 Matchups @BAL3, @NYY4 Rostered 65% Harold Ramirez still boasts a batting average over .300 and an OPS over 1.000, but those numbers are undermined by his inconsistent playing time. It's less of an issue this week with the Rays being one just eight teams scheduled for seven games, and he could feast on pitchers like Kyle Gibson, Dean Kremer and Clarke Schmidt.

Ezequiel Duran SS TEX Texas • #20 • Age: 23 Matchups @SEA3, @OAK4 Rostered 26% Week 7 may be Ezequiel Duran's last hurrah as a fill-in for Corey Seager, but it's gone well so far, with him batting .415 (17 for 41) with three homers and two steals in his past 12 games. With the Rangers having seven games this week, you could do worse at any of the positions where he's eligible (third base, shortstop and outfield).

Esteury Ruiz CF OAK Oakland • #1 • Age: 24 Matchups @NYY3, TEX4 Rostered 55% As feared, Esteury Ruiz hasn't shown much pop in his rookie season, but he's making up for it with an AL-leading steals pace. His ceiling is only so high in a given week, but since he'll be batting leadoff for one of the eight teams playing seven games, he'll have extra reps to differentiate himself.

Joc Pederson DH SF San Francisco • #23 • Age: 31 Matchups WAS3, @ARI4 Rostered 77% Joc Pederson pretty much only starts against righties, but the Giants are scheduled to face five of them in their seven games this week. He's always a threat for a home run binge and is facing some homer-prone pitchers in Jake Irvin, Josiah Gray, Ryne Nelson and Brandon Pfaadt.