Wood (5-4) picked up the win Wednesday over the Athletics, allowing one hit over three scoreless innings. He did not strike out or walk a batter.

Wood was the fourth pitcher in the game, working as a bulk reliever for the fifth time this season. The southpaw got the job done, quieting the Athletics' bats after Jakob Junis gave up three runs in the fourth inning. Wood has alternated wildly between strong and poor outings over the last couple of months, so it's tough to trust him on a week-by-week basis. He's at a 4.75 ERA, 1.48 WHIP and 51:30 K:BB through 60.2 innings this season. Assuming he stays on a regular turn, he's lined up for a difficult home outing versus the Diamondbacks next week.