Morris (shoulder) joined the Guardians' taxi squad Wednesday and is expected to be activated from the 60-day injured list Thursday, Mandy Bell of MLB.com reports.

Morris has resided on Cleveland's 60-day injured list all season after suffering a right shoulder strain in spring training, but he's been healthy for quite some time. After resuming game action in the rookie-level Arizona Complex League in mid-July, Morris shifted his rehab assignment to Triple-A Columbus earlier this month. The 25-year-old right-hander is being developed as a starter, but he'll likely work as a multi-inning arm out of the Cleveland bullpen in September after recording no more than 10 outs in any of his six rehab outings with Columbus. He's been dominant across his 15.1 innings at Triple-A, allowing only 11 baserunners while striking out a whopping 30 batters.