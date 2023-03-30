site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Guardians' Cody Morris: Placed on 60-day IL
The Guardians placed Morris on the 60-day injured list with a right teres major strain.
The move rules Morris out though at least late May. He's been sidelined since February and doesn't seem to have started a throwing program yet.
