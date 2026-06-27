Guardians' Joey Cantillo: Settles for no-decision

Cantillo didn't factor into the decision Friday against the Mariners, giving up one earned run on two hits and two walks while striking out nine batters over six innings.

Aside from a solo homer off the bat of Colt Emerson in the third inning, the Mariners weren't able to muster much offensive production against Cantillo. Friday marked the third time this season that the 26-year-old southpaw collected nine strikeouts in a game, two of which have come in his last two starts. A lack of run support from the Guardians' bats and a collapse from the team's bullpen forced Cantillo to take a no-decision, but he'll still have plenty of momentum working in his favor when he takes on the Rangers at home next week.