The Guardians recalled Allard from Triple-A Columbus on Wednesday.

Allard re-signed with the Guardians on a minor-league deal after electing free agency Tuesday, and he'll now reclaim a spot in Cleveland's bullpen ahead of Wednesday's game against Houston. The 27-year-old reliever will likely continue to pitch in middle relief for the Guardians, replacing Tim Herrin, who was optioned to Columbus in a corresponding move.