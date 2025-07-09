Guardians' Kolby Allard: Recalled from Triple-A
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Guardians recalled Allard from Triple-A Columbus on Wednesday.
Allard re-signed with the Guardians on a minor-league deal after electing free agency Tuesday, and he'll now reclaim a spot in Cleveland's bullpen ahead of Wednesday's game against Houston. The 27-year-old reliever will likely continue to pitch in middle relief for the Guardians, replacing Tim Herrin, who was optioned to Columbus in a corresponding move.
More News
-
Guardians' Kolby Allard: Back with Cleveland on MiLB deal•
-
Kolby Allard: Enters free agency•
-
Guardians' Kolby Allard: Designated for assignment•
-
Guardians' Kolby Allard: Thriving in return to bullpen•
-
Guardians' Kolby Allard: Effective in spot start•
-
Guardians' Kolby Allard: Getting spot start Wednesday•