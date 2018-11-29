Smith signed a minor-league contract with the Indians on Wednesday, Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reports.

Smith spent the past two seasons on Boston's farm, splitting time between Double-A Portland and Triple-A Pawtucket. Pitching primarily for the PawSox in 2018, the 29-year-old lefty posted a 3.01 ERA, 1.30 WHIP and 97:43 K:BB across 98.2 innings (28 appearances, 14 starts).

More News
Our Latest Stories