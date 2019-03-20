Mariners' Dee Gordon: Leads off, steals base
Gordon went 1-for-4 with a stolen base, run and RBI in Wednesday's 9-7 win over the Athletics in Japan in the season opener for both teams.
With Mallex Smith (elbow) unavailable for the two contests in Tokyo, Gordon made for the most sensible choice for the leadoff role as the Mariners looked to get some speed atop the lineup. It didn't take long for him to put his wheels on display, as Gordon swiped second base in the third inning after singling to right field in his second at-bat of the contest. Smith could be ready to play once the Mariners resume regular-season action in North America on March 28, so Gordon may not necessarily be in line for an extended stint as the team's table setter.
