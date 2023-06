Caballero went 2-for-3 with a solo home run in a loss to the Nationals on Wednesday.

The only offense of the day for the Mariners in the 4-1 loss came from the No. 9 spot in the order, underscoring the extent of the team's offensive struggles. Caballero's eighth-inning solo shot marked the rookie's first time leaving the yard since he slugged homers in back-to-back games May 21 and May 22, and he's now hit safely in five of his last six starts.