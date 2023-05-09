Caballero went 2-for-3 and recorded a stolen base in a loss to the Rangers on Monday.

The rookie's pair of singles extended his hitting streak to five games, while the stolen base was his third of the season and first since April 25. Caballero has quickly generated a .306 average and .350 on-base percentage over his first 40 big-league plate appearances following six-plus seasons in the minors, and although his current .423 BABIP is unsustainably high, he's played a big part in his good fortune by posting an elite 38.5 percent line-drive rate.