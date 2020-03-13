Marmolejos, who wrapped up Cactus League play by going 1-for-3 with a three-run double in a rain-shortened win over a Padres split squad Wednesday, made a strong case for a roster spot this spring, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports. "We haven't got a lot of big hits in Spring Training games, late in games," manager Scott Servais said. "But Marmolejos continues to have a really good spring and had a really good at-bat against a tough left-hander."

The non-roster invitee is capable of playing both first base and left field, the latter role being the one he filled in what would turn out to be the Mariners' exhibition finale after the balance of the Cactus League slate was cancelled Thursday. Marmolejos brings some minor-league pedigree from his time with the Nationals, where he was a two-time Minor League Player of the Year for the organization. The 27-year-old Dominican hit a modest .233 across 14 spring games, but six (three doubles, one triple, two home runs) of his seven hits went for extra bases, which helped him accumulate eight RBI.