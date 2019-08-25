Mariners' Kyle Seager: Produces two-run single, steal

Seager went 2-for-4 with a two-RBI single, a stolen base, a run scored and a walk in Saturday's 7-5 loss to the Blue Jays.

Seager's two-run single came in the first inning off Blue Jays opener Wilmer Font. He then stole his second base of the season. While the speed routine isn't likely to continue, Seager's hot hitting continues with his third multi-hit effort in the last four games. He's lifted his slash line to .251/.327/.498 for the season, with 17 homers, 47 RBI and 41 runs scored in 74 games.