Delaplane (undisclosed) was designated for assignment by the Mariners on Thursday, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.

Delaplane was sent to Triple-A Tacoma in mid-March but failed to make an appearance while dealing with an unspecified injury. The right-hander will now be removed from the 40-man roster as part of a shuffle to make room for Hector Santiago, whose contract was selected in a corresponding move.