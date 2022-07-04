Scott (4-2) allowed a run on a hit and a walk while striking out one in one inning to earn the win over the Nationals on Sunday.

Scott pitched in a third consecutive game Sunday and was unable to preserve the Marlins' one-run lead in the bottom of the ninth inning. However, he picked up his fourth win of the season since Miami won the game in the 10th inning. Although Scott was unable to earn the save Sunday, he's earned decent job security as the Marlins' closer over the first half of the season.