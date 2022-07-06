Scott recorded his 10th save of the season in Tuesday's 2-1 win over the Angels, giving up a run on one hit and two walks while striking out one in the ninth inning.

The southpaw blew the combined shutout after Sandy Alcantara delivered another eight dazzling innings, but after he served up a bases-loaded sacrifice fly to Taylor Ward with one out, Scott got Jared Walsh to fly out to end the game. He's been tagged for runs in back-to-back appearances, but Scott still seems to have a fairly secure hold on the closer role for Miami, posting a 3.07 ERA, 1.16 WHIP and 23:8 K:BB through 14.2 innings since the beginning of June while converting nine of 11 save chances and collecting four wins.