Reyes was called up by the Mets to start the first game of Saturday's doubleheader against Atlanta.

Reyes owns a 6.14 RA in six appearances for the Mets this season. Only one of those appearances was a start, and it came under nearly identical circumstances, as it was the first game of another doubleheader against Atlanta back in May. Reyes lasted just one inning in that contest, giving up five earned runs.