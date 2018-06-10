Krol is set to join Triple-A Las Vegas, Betsy Helfand of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.

Krol was designated for assignment by the Angels on May 28, but he chose free agency instead of heading to Triple-A Salt Lake. Since then, he's inked a minor-league deal with the Mets, and he'll report to their Triple-A affiliate, the 51s. Krol appeared in 18 minor-league games this season, accruing a 2.12 ERA and 1.00 WHIP along with 20 strikeouts across 17 innings.

More News
Our Latest Stories