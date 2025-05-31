Marte went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in Friday's win over the Rockies.

Getting the start at DH and batting sixth against Kyle Freeland, Marte took the southpaw deep in the fourth inning for his third homer of the season. It was the 36-year-old's first start since May 24, and while he's primary being deployed in a short-side platoon role right now, Marte's been productive in May when he's gotten an opportunity, slashing .316/.422/.421 through 46 plate appearances on the month with one homer, one steal, four runs and four RBI.