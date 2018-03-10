Nate Freiman: Announces retirement
Freiman officially announced his retirement from professional baseball Saturday on Twitter.
Freiman's last stay with a major-league organization came in April of 2016 when he spent just over a month with the Nationals but failed to catch on with their Triple-A affiliate. He appeared in 116 big-league games over the course of his career, all coming with Oakland from 2013-2014, where he slashed .256/.309/.408 with nine home runs and 39 RBI. The 31-year-old stated that he will be returning to Duke University this fall to pursue a Master of Business Administration degree.
