Nationals' Adam Eaton: Nationals exercise option for 2020
The Nationals picked up Eaton's $9.5 million club option for 2020, Mark Feinsand of MLB.com reports.
Eaton was injury plagued for his first two seasons in Washington, but he appeared in 151 games in 2019 and posted a .279/.365/.428 slash line with 15 home runs and 15 stolen bases. The 30-year-old also had a .246/.361/.410 slash line with two homers and a 10:9 BB:K in 17 playoff games to help the Nationals win the World Series. Eaton should enter the 2020 campaign as the starting right fielder in Washington, with youngsters Juan Soto and Victor Robles filling the other two starting spots.
