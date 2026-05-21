Beeter (forearm) is expected to be activated from the 15-day injured list prior to Thursday's game against the Mets, Mark Zuckerman of NatsJournal.com reports.

Out since late April with right forearm soreness, Beeter made three rehab appearances, yielding one run with a 4:0 K:BB in three innings. Beeter notched two saves for the Nationals before getting hurt and will be thrown back into the late innings as part of a mix-and-match bullpen for manager Blake Butera.