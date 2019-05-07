Sipp was placed on the 10-day injured list Tuesday with a strained oblique, Jamal Collier of MLB.com reports.

The southpaw reliever has a 6.00 ERA, 1.44 WHIP and 8:4 K:BB in nine innings out of the big-league bullpen. Erick Fedde was summoned from Double-A to take Sipp's place in the bullpen.