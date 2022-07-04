Arano (knee) will begin a rehab assignment at the Nationals' spring training site in West Palm Beach, Fla. this week, Jessica Camerato of MLB.com reports.

Arano has been sidelined since June 6 with a bone bruise and inflammation in his left knee. Before sustaining the injury, he had been one of the Nationals' more reliable setup options, pitching to a 5.01 ERA (2.73 FIP) and 1.20 WHIP while gathering four holds and one save across 23.1 innings. Assuming he endures no setbacks in his recovery from the knee injury during his rehab assignment, Arano could have a chance at making it back from the 15-day injured list in the final week before the All-Star break.