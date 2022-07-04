Morejon (shoulder) started playing catch again Friday, AJ Cassavell of MLB.com reports.
Morejon was placed on the injured list with left shoulder inflammation June 23, but Padres manager Bob Melvin suggested that the issue isn't a major concern. Still, the organization is likely to take a careful approach with the southpaw given the fact that Morejon is 14 months removed from Tommy John surgery. Regarding the shoulder injury, Melvin stated, "I don't think it's anything serious -- he's obviously somebody we're going to be careful with after what he went through."