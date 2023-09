The Padres transferred Sanchez (wrist) from the 10-day injured list to the 60-day IL on Monday.

Sanchez had already been ruled out for the season after fracturing his right wrist last week, so his move to the 60-day IL was merely procedural. The transaction opens up a spot on the 40-man roster for right-handed reliever Nick Hernandez, whose contract was selected from Triple-A El Paso.