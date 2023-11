Perez signed a minor-league contract with the Padres on Friday and received an invitation to major-league spring training, Britt Ghiroli of The Athletic reports.

Perez slashed .248/.324/.427 with 17 homers and 61 RBI with the Mariners' Double-A affiliate, and he'll now look to carve out a role for himself in the Padres' organization. The 23-year-old first baseman will likely head to Double-A San Antonio or Triple-A El Paso to begin 2024.