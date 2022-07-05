Manaea (3-4) took the loss during Monday's 8-2 defeat at the hands of the Mariners, allowing four runs on eight hits and four walks with three strikeouts in 3.1 innings.

Manaea surrendered four baserunners and two runs in the first inning then another five and two in the fourth before being pulled with one out and the bases loaded. Reliever Taylor Scott was able to escape the jam, however Manaea still tied his season low with a 27 game score. The 30-year-old found the zone with 38 of his 71 pitches and induced just four swinging strikes in tying another season worst with three strikeouts. Manaea carries a 4.18 ERA into his next start, projected to come early next week in Colorado.