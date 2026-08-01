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Phillies' Andrew Painter: Quality start in return to majors

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Painter didn't factor into the decision in Friday's 6-4 loss to the Orioles, allowing two runs on three hits and three walks over six innings. He struck out six.

Pete Alonso lofted a two-run homer off the 23-year-old right-hander in the first inning, but Painter didn't lose focus and left the mound after 82 pitches (54 strikes) with his third career quality start in hand and Philly holding a 4-2 lead. Orion Kerkering and an overworked bullpen cost him his second win, however. Painter, who was just recalled from Triple-A Lehigh Valley earlier in the day Friday, seems likely to stick in the rotation barring a big move at the trade deadline, despite his 6.72 ERA, 1.61 WHIP and 59:27 K:BB through 71 big-league innings this season. He's scheduled to make his next start at home next week against the Nationals.

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