The Phillies claimed Vasquez (ankle) off waivers from Toronto on Tuesday and optioned him to Triple-A Lehigh Valley, Todd Zolecki of MLB.com reports.

Before landing on the Blue Jays' 15-day injured list in early June due to a right ankle sprain, Vasquez posted an 8.10 ERA in 6.2 innings of relief for the Blue Jays. He's now healthy again after making three appearances during a minor-league rehab assignment, but the Blue Jays didn't have a spot for him on the 40-man roster. The 28-year-old will find a new home in Philadelphia, but he'll first have to prove himself at Triple-A before getting a call back to the majors.