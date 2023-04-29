Pache has been diagnosed with a torn meniscus in his right knee, Matt Gelb of The Athletic reports.

Pache suffered the injury Friday night in Houston while taking a lead off second base in the top of the fifth inning. He's already been placed on the 10-day IL and figures to be sidelined for at least the next several weeks. Dalton Guthrie was recalled by the Phillies on Saturday as a roster replacement and could be in for a decent helping of playing time. Or perhaps Brandon Marsh will be used more against lefties moving forward.